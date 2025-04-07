Defra appoints Minette Batters to lead farm profitability review

Baroness Minette Batters, who was the president of the NFU for six years, has been appointed to lead a comprehensive review into farm profitability.

Appointed by Defra Secretary Steve Reed, Baroness Batters will provide the government with recommendations aimed at boosting farmers' profits.

Central to her work will be direct engagement with farmers, ensuring that voices from across all regions and sectors of agriculture are heard.

She will also collaborate with other government departments whose policies impact farming businesses.

The review will deliver short, medium, and long-term recommendations to the government, with her efforts supported by the newly established Profitability Unit within Defra.

In addition, Baroness Batters’ findings will contribute to the development of the government’s food strategy, farming roadmap, and Land Use Framework.

Farmers have repeatedly criticised the Labour government due to its controversial inheritance tax proposals, rises to employer National Insurance contributions and a new fertiliser levy.

Just last month, the government confirmed it will be stopping new applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, a move which sparked further fury.

The developments have led to the lowest levels of confidence ever recorded within the UK farming industry.

Baroness Batters, who stepped down as NFU president in February 2024, said: “I will leave no stone unturned in trying to find solutions to boost farm profitability, but we should be under no illusions how difficult this work will be.

"There will not be one ‘silver bullet’ to fire but I’m hopeful this review can make a difference to a sector that produces the nation’s food, underpins the rural economy and delivers so much for the environment.

“I’m pleased to be appointed to lead this review and look forward to working with farmers to provide recommendations to government, food retailers, processors and manufacturers.”

Defra Secretary Steve Reed called Baroness Batters "uniquely placed" to provide recommendations on tackling the problems holding the industry back.

He said: “Backing British farmers is the backbone of all work to support rural economic growth and boost Britain’s food security.

"We must go further and faster as part of our Plan for Change to put money into the pockets of farmers and drive growth."