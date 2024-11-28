Defra closes capital grants due to 'unprecedented demand'

The government has confirmed it will temporarily close new applications to capital grants due to 'unprecedented demand'.

A total of 76 grant items will be removed "so that funding can be prioritised to where it is most needed".

The suspension was first revealed by the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) earlier this week but only now confirmed by Defra.

Grants to temporarily close include those for silage clamps, slurry stores, dry stone walls, fencing, and new hedges.

The grants have been integral in helping farmers meet environmental standards and daily working practices.

For those who have applied already, if an application relates to the grants that are temporarily withdrawn, it will be on hold for now, Defra confirmed.

Farmers will be contacted in early 2025 with information about what happens next, it explained.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of unprecedented demand some of the capital grants offer for farmers will temporarily close to new applications.

"Agreements that have already been signed will be met, with further funding prioritised to help build a sustainable farming sector."

The government will continue to accept new applications in this period for Woodland Tree Health grants, which help protect tree health against pests and diseases.

Capital grant plans and management plans will still be open to help support the development of new CS Higher Tier agreements.

And protection and infrastructure grants and Higher Tier capital grants will remain open for applications.