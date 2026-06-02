Defra confirms first SFI26 window to open from 30 June

Farmers can now review near-final SFI26 rules and actions ahead of the first application window opening from 30 June.

Defra has published scheme information for this year’s Sustainable Farming Incentive offer on GOV.UK, giving farmers and land managers time to prepare before applications begin.

The first window will initially be available to small farms and farms without an existing Environmental Land Management revenue agreement.

A second application window is due to open in September 2026 for all farmers and land managers.

Before the first full window opens, a small number of eligible farmers will be invited to apply from around 18 June.

Defra said this would allow the application service to be tested and refined in a controlled way before full rollout.

SFI supports sustainable food production alongside practical actions designed to improve soil health, protect water quality, support nature recovery and strengthen farm resilience.

The scheme is designed to give farmers flexibility to choose actions that work for their land and farming system.

SFI26 is an updated version of the 2024 scheme, with most features remaining the same.

Defra said the offer should look and feel familiar to those who have applied before, while including improvements to simplify and streamline the scheme.

The information published includes near-final terms and conditions, scheme rules, action requirements and guidance on applying for and managing agreements.

Farmers can now review the requirements for each SFI26 action through the Find funding for land or farms tool on GOV.UK.

The information has been published in near-final form to allow final checks.

Final versions are expected to be published around mid-June, before applications open.

Defra said small farms may also find it useful to view a map of popular SFI actions by region.

The map shows the most common actions chosen by mixed, arable and grassland farms up to 50 hectares already in SFI agreements.

Farmers are being encouraged to review the available actions, check eligibility and begin preparing ahead of the opening date.