Defra confirms rolling application window for landscape fund

Defra has confirmed a rolling application window for the rest of the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.

The programme encourages farmers and land managers working in protected landscapes to develop environmental projects.

It offers funding to farmers in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), National Parks and the Broads.

The initiative is not an agri-environment scheme, but it funds on-farm projects that support nature recovery and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Farming in Protected Landscapes opened for applications in July last year, and was initially going to close on 31 January 2022.

However, Defra has now confirmed there will be a rolling application window for the rest of programme.

This means that farmers can now submit applications up until it closes for applications in 2024.

"We’ve been listening to feedback from the farmers delivering projects on the ground," Defra said in an online blog update.

"One of the points they raised was the need to have a rolling application window for the programme.

"A rolling application window means the programme can be more inclusive and work flexibly with the farming calendar.

"We will apply what we've learned from this smaller scale programme to inform Defra’s future farming schemes."

Farmers can submit their application anytime up until the programme closes for applications in 2024.

All projects must end by March 2024.