Defra eases import checks on medium-risk EU fruit and veg

The government has extended the easement of import checks on medium-risk fruit and vegetables imported from the EU from January 2025 to 1 July 2025.

Such products will not be subject to import checks at the GB border or charged the associated fees until this date, Defra confirmed on Friday (13 September).

The department said the easement was a temporary measure to ensure that new ministers had "a full and thorough opportunity" to review the planned implementation of further border controls.

Defra added that it was also an opportunity to listen to businesses across import supply chains.

It has also changed the risk categorisation of certain plants and plant products, including deregulation of certain products, following further scientific review of commodities across all plant and plant product risk categories.

Seven commodity groups, including apples and pears, will be re-categorised from medium risk to low risk, allowing these goods to move freely into GB from the EU.

The changes will come into force on 30 January 2025, Defra confirmed, adding it would "continue the systematic, proactive screening of potential new and emerging biosecurity risks".

"This is alongside maintaining our responsive approach to changes in risk levels via surveillance, enhanced inspection, regulation, import controls, research and awareness raising," Defra added.