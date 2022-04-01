Defra hosts crisis talks with farm leaders over fertiliser costs

Defra has hosted its first meeting of the newly-created Fertiliser Roundtable, with talks exploring potential mitigations to the challenges which global supply pressures are causing.

Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis convened and hosted the crisis talks on Thursday 31 March, which was attended by key industry figures.

The roundtable was established to explore the impact of reduced supply of fertiliser exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and to seek alternatives.

Last month, prices for ammonium nitrate fertiliser increased to highs of £1,000 a tonne. A year ago, prices were £280.

The meeting consisted of representatives from the NFU, the AHDB, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and the Tenant Farmers Association.

Following the talks, Ms Prentis said the situation and impacts of the current high fertiliser prices on farmers were being 'monitored closely'.

She added that the government was in 'regular contact' with the farming industry to 'understand any upcoming pressures'.

"As part of our work to support farmers on fertiliser prices and supply issues, today I chaired a round-table with key industry bodies," the minister said.

“The meeting was practical and solutions-focused, and we agreed that government and industry would work closely together to increase market confidence, and help keep costs down for farmers.

"We are confident in the supply of fertiliser, and I'll continue to meet with key industry bodies for further fertiliser round-table sessions in the coming months, to help identify and mitigate potential risks."

The roundtable meeting follows Defra announcing a package of support for farmers to help with the availability and use of fertilisers.

It included statutory guidance to the Environment Agency on how they should implement Farming Rules for Water, to provide clarity to farmers on how they can use slurry and other manures during autumn and winter.

A delay to changes to the use of urea by at least a year was also announced. When restrictions are introduced, they will be related to the use of ammonia inhibitors rather than a complete ban.

Further details of the new Sustainable Farming Incentive will pay farmers to help with the costs of sowing nitrogen fixing plants and green manures in their crop.

Announcing the measures, Defra Secretary George Eustice said that while they were "not the whole solution", they would help farmers "manage their nitrogen needs in the year ahead".

"The significant rise in the cost of fertiliser is a reminder that we need to reduce our dependence on manufacturing processes dependent on gas," he added.

“Many of the challenges we face in agriculture will require a fusion of new technology with conventional principles of good farm husbandry."