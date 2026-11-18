Farmers and rural businesses face questions over how the restructuring will affect government decision-making

Defra has defended its planned restructuring following criticism from countryside campaigners, insisting that moving its Rural Affairs team into the department's strategic centre will strengthen support for rural communities.

The department said the move would give rural affairs a more prominent role in spending decisions and government priorities, rejecting concerns raised after the function was not named among its three new departmental groups.

The Countryside Alliance had questioned how rural interests would be represented under the reorganisation, warning that farmers, rural businesses and countryside communities needed a clear voice in government.

A Defra spokesperson said: "This is categorically untrue. Rural affairs is a key part of Defra’s mission and that's why we are bringing it into the strategic centre of the department, significantly strengthening our ability to embed support for rural communities in every aspect of our work."

The changes, announced by Defra permanent secretary Paul Kissack, will reorganise the department into three main groups: Water and Marine; Farming, Land and Nature; and Food, Biosecurity and Trade.

Although rural affairs does not appear in any of the division titles, Defra has clarified that the Rural Affairs team will sit within its strengthened strategic centre.

The department stressed that rural affairs has always been a ministerial portfolio rather than a standalone directorate, and that ministerial responsibilities will remain unchanged.

The Rural Affairs team will continue to report directly to the Minister for Nature, Coasts and Rural Affairs, with parliamentary under-secretary of state Jenny Riddell-Carpenter retaining responsibility for rural communities.

According to Defra, the strategic centre will oversee spending reviews, budgets and key inputs from central government, giving rural affairs a role in decisions affecting the department's wider priorities.

The department argues that this approach will help ensure the needs of countryside communities are considered across its work, rather than being confined to a single division.

The restructuring, expected to take effect in early 2027, is intended to improve coordination and strengthen Defra's focus on environmental protection, economic growth and resilience.

Under the plans, farming policy will be grouped with land management and nature restoration, while food security, biosecurity and international trade will sit within a separate division.

For farmers, the changes also raise questions about how agricultural policy will be coordinated with food security, international trade and wider rural economic priorities, particularly as farming and food responsibilities are placed in different departmental groups.

Kissack has said the strengthened strategic centre will "continue to champion rural communities" alongside the department's wider environmental and economic priorities.

The Countryside Alliance's original criticism reflected broader concerns about whether countryside communities receive sufficient attention in government policymaking.

The organisation has repeatedly called for stronger support for farmers and rural businesses, highlighting pressures from government policies affecting farming, taxation and countryside activities.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: "Rural people are crying out for support and for government policies that help, not harm them."

He added: "We hope that the government has learnt from disastrous policies like the Family Farm Tax, and wants to work for the countryside."

The organisation has previously criticised changes to agricultural inheritance tax, increased costs facing rural businesses and proposed restrictions on gamebird shooting and trail hunting.

Before Defra provided its detailed clarification, Bonner had called on the department to explain where responsibility for countryside communities would sit under the new arrangements.

"Defra must outline where responsibility for rural affairs and communities lies within their structure," he said.

The alliance also wrote to Defra secretary of state Dame Angela Eagle seeking assurances about how rural interests would be represented and protected.

The criticism comes amid wider dissatisfaction over the government's approach to countryside policy.

A December 2025 survey conducted by ORB for the Countryside Alliance found that 65% of respondents believed the Labour government unfairly neglected people living in the countryside.

The survey of 2,082 adults across England, Scotland and Wales highlighted wider concerns about the attention rural communities receive in national policymaking.

Defra has also pointed to plans for new rural-proofing guidance, intended to ensure countryside communities are considered as further powers are devolved across England.

Under Budget 2026, the government confirmed it is developing non-statutory guidance with strategic authorities and rural stakeholders to establish expectations for rural proofing at a regional level.

The guidance, expected in early 2027, is intended to help ensure devolution delivers effectively for rural areas.

With Defra's restructuring also expected to take effect in early 2027, the question for farmers and rural businesses will be whether placing rural affairs at the centre of the department translates into greater influence over the policies and spending decisions affecting their livelihoods.