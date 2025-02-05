Defra issues payments to 12,700 farms hit by Storms Babet and Henk

The government has confirmed that over 12,700 farms have now received £60m worth of funding via the Farming Recovery Fund following a series of delays.

The fund, first announced in January 2024, was specifically set up on a one-off basis to help farmers restore their land to productivity following Storms Babet in 2023 and Henk in 2024.

However, there were numerous delays in rolling out the much-needed funds, with warnings raised that farming businesses were 'suffering' from flooding months on from the storms.

Now the government has confirmed today (5 February) that 'almost all' of these payments have been paid and issued to over 12,700 farms, with a few hundred still waiting.

As part of the Farming Recovery Fund, eligible farmers receive payments ranging from £2,895 - £25,000 to help farmland recover from flooding.

In a separate announcement, Defra has confirmed that £50 million has been allocated to internal drainage boards (IDBs) as part of a one-off £75 million IDB fund.

This funding aims to ensure that boards can manage water levels more effectively for agriculture and environmental needs.

Making the announcements today, Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said he recognised the 'profound impact' that flooding has had on farmers.

“Farmers are at the heart of our rural communities, underpinning our food security - which is why it’s essential to protect farmers' businesses and homes from the threat of flooding," he said.

“That’s why as part of our plan for change we are dedicating £2.65 billion over the next two years to the maintenance, repair, and construction of flood defences.

"We will accelerate this work through our Floods Resilience Taskforce, which includes active representatives of the farming sector.”