Defra launches £1.5m farmer mental health fund

A new £1.5 million fund will support farmer mental health and business resilience across England, with applications opening on 6 August.

Defra’s Farmer Welfare Grant will run for three years and provide funding to rural and agricultural charities and organisations. Individual farmers will not apply directly, with successful groups instead delivering support through established farming and rural networks.

The programme will back targeted work aimed at improving personal wellbeing and strengthening the resilience of farm businesses.

Defra said the approach would give organisations flexibility to provide support that reflects the needs of the farmers and families they work with.

The expanded scheme follows an earlier round of the grant, which distributed £500,000 to seven farming welfare charities and organisations.

That funding supported workshops, training, one-to-one assistance, social activities and online resources.

The new programme has been shaped by lessons from the previous round and discussions with organisations already delivering farmer welfare services. More than 30 stakeholders recently took part in a knowledge-sharing event covering common challenges, effective approaches and the balance between online and face-to-face support.

Previous funding backed a consortium involving the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the Farmer Network, Field Nurse and Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services.

Around 375 farmers and industry representatives took part in first aid, mental health awareness and networking activities delivered by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The Farmer Network established a Women in Farming group in north-west Cumbria and ran workshops on succession planning, health and safety and business resilience.

Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services created a similar network in the Durham Dales. It now has more than 80 members, while almost 300 farmers and family members attended related social events.

Field Nurse also expanded its services at Otley and Penrith auction marts by recruiting two additional nurses, allowing the organisation to provide more regular free health checks and increase its outreach at agricultural shows and events.

The Farming Community Network used its grant to develop the FarmWell online resilience hub and stage more than 65 events attended by over 2,150 farmers.

The sessions provided information about government schemes, grants and mental health support. They also gave farmers opportunities to meet away from the farm, helping to address isolation and loneliness in rural communities.

An unnamed farmer who attended a FarmWell event said: “I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to attend events with people who understand farming pressures and for the opportunity of a safe space to seek information and support if needed.”

Funding also enabled Lincolnshire Rural Support Network to provide confidential help to young farmers affected by a suicide in the rural community.

The organisation worked with Lincolnshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and specialist services to provide bereavement support, signposting and ongoing contact.

Defra said the programme gave young people a confidential setting in which to discuss their wellbeing and increased their confidence to seek further help.

Applications for the new Farmer Welfare Grant will open on 6 August, with eligibility and application guidance to be published by Defra.