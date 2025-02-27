Defra launches recruitment campaign for tenant commissioner

The government has launched its recruitment campaign for England's first ever commissioner for the tenant farming sector, following industry lobbying.

The role, which is open until 24 March to apply, will largely look at dealing with complaints on a confidential basis and will report to the Farm Tenancy Forum.

It is envisaged that the new commissioner, who will have a salary of £76,000 - £117,800, will work between three and five days per week.

The idea for a commissioner for England came from the recommendations of the Rock Review into agricultural tenancies, conducted by Baroness Kate Rock in 2022.

That recommendation was accepted by the previous Conservative government.

Speaking about the new role, Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “Food security is national security – and tenant farmers are essential to our country’s food production.

“That is why I am delighted to confirm that this government will appoint a commissioner to advocate for the tenant farming sector.

“I look forward to working alongside our new commissioner, tenants, landlords and the wider industry to boost Britain's food security and support nature’s recovery.”

The Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) chief executive, George Dunn said it was vital that government took the extra step of appointing a commissioner to oversee the code of conduct.

Mr Dunn added that he hoped the individual appointed would display similar characteristics to the current incumbent of the role in Scotland, Bob McIntosh.

“Bob McIntosh has shown what can be achieved in what has been a pretty fraught landlord/tenant environment north of the border," he said.

"And with a TFA survey concluding that 30% of tenants felt bullied or harassed by their landlords and 37% by their landlords’ agents, clearly there is some very important work to do south of the border.

"The TFA looks forward to working with whoever Defra appoints to this important role to ensure we have a resilient and fair landlord tenant sector within agriculture for England."

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said it was crucial for the tenant sector that the commissioner was independent from Defra, as well as fair and balanced for landlords, agents and tenants.

It added: “The commissioner must be a well-respected neutral party with a good understanding of the agricultural world, and have the resources to properly assess any cases that reach them.”

Those interested in applying to the role can do so on Defra's recruitment website, with a deadline set for 24 March.