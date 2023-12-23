Defra pays Christmas tribute to farmers for 'working hard all year round'

The new Defra Secretary has paid tribute to the British farmers ahead of Christmas Day, hailing them for 'working hard all year round to keep the nation fed'.

As the UK stocks up on groceries ahead of the big day, Steve Barclay has issued a statement on the quality of British farmers' 'high-welfare, seasonal produce'.

Appointed Defra Secretary last month, he said: “Our farmers and food producers work hard all year round to keep the nation fed, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“Gathering friends and family round the table to share great food is one of the best things about Christmas, but it’s so important to remember where it all comes from.

“This year, I invite everyone to raise a glass to the dedicated farmers and food producers who fill our plates at Christmas.”

According to the British Poultry Council, UK households will consume a staggering 8-9 million turkeys this Christmas – 90% of which are British.

And data from Kantar shows that two thirds of the cheese and vegetables bought in the run up to Christmas last year were British.

Brussels sprouts remain a favourite accompaniment, with over 25,000 tonnes of British sprouts bought last year – over a third of which were in the festive season.

Meanwhile, UK consumers spent £45 million on nearly 19 million Christmas puddings and £132 million on 98 million packs of mince pies last year.

Jim Bligh, director of corporate affairs at the Food and Drink Federation, welcomed Defra's comments, as many British food producers were 'working hard during the festive period'.

"[They] play a crucial role in producing and supplying food and drink so that households can enjoy their Christmas meals with friends and family," he said.

“The food industry has many unsung heroes that will be helping to provide the much-loved food we eat at Christmas time, and I wish them all a very Happy Christmas.”