Defra pledges to cut emissions through methane suppressing feed products

Defra has today confirmed it will work with farmers to encourage the widespread adoption of methane suppressing feed products.

The government has today (26 October) pledged new action to cut livestock emissions in England through the use of the products following a call for evidence.

Research has shown that feed products with methane-inhibiting properties could significantly reduce emissions, particularly in the case of confined cattle.

These products may include ingredients like methane production inhibitors, seaweeds, essential oils, organic acids, probiotics, and antimicrobials.

The products are expected to enter the market from 2025, with farmers widely adopting them no later than 2030, Defra said.

The government said its ultimate objective is to establish a mature market, encourage uptake and mandate the use of these products in appropriate cattle systems across England.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said he was 'fully committed' to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the UK by 2050.

He said: "It is vital that we continue to explore ways to assist farmers in sustainable food production while also further reducing emissions from agriculture.

“We will continue to work closely with industry to develop a mature market and mandate the use of safe and effective methane suppressing feed products in suitable cattle systems in England as soon as feasible.”

The agricultural sector in the UK accounted for 10% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, with methane emissions contributing substantially to this figure.

Ruminant livestock, particularly cows and sheep, are identified as the primary drivers of greenhouse gas emissions in the agricultural sector.