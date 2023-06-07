Defra's new rural grant fund 'hard to find' in northern counties

The £110m Rural England Prosperity Fund announced last year promised help for farm diversification, but in many northern counties, confusion surrounds the application process and deadlines.

In the current uncertain times of reduced financial support for farming, Defra's Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), unveiled in September, was a widely welcomed £110m shot in the arm for the rural economy.

The REPF was targeted towards rural communities and businesses, including farming enterprises, seeking to diversify or expand their reach.

The fund is being allocated through local authorities, each responsible for determining which types of capital projects will be eligible and bidding for their share of the £110m available.

But in many northern counties, rural businesses desperate for this additional support can find no information on how and when to apply.

Tracey Jackson, associate director for H&H Land & Estates, says local authorities must provide clarity and action to enable rural communities to benefit from the fund.

The firm says it is helping hundreds of worried farmers and farming businesses to find the financial support they need to make their businesses fit for the future.

Ms Jackson said: "There is no clarity on what proportion of their costs might be funded, and in some authorities in the north, including Cumberland, there is simply no sign of any information on how to apply for the grant.

“In some authorities such as Westmorland & Furness, the process of application is so convoluted, and deadlines are so tight we have very little chance assembling the necessary documentation to meet the deadlines."

All over the UK, local authorities are announcing major allocations of millions for REPF projects, but each authority is taking a different approach to the application process.

In some cases these are lengthy and complex, Ms Jackson says, making it off putting for rural or farming businesses to secure their share of this really vital financial support.

“With BPS and other funding streams shrinking, we are encouraging farming clients to look for every opportunity to diversify their business to help make it more robust for the future," she added.

"If farmers are looking to diversify with a new project, tapping into the Rural Fund would help to subsidise costs, and we know there are many farms and rural businesses hoping for a portion of the grant.

“It is absolutely imperative that every local authority with disadvantaged rural areas makes access to this funding as easy, clear and immediate as possible.

"Our rural communities need this help, and they need it now.”