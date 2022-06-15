Defra's new slurry storage grants due to launch in autumn

Details of Defra’s long-anticipated slurry storage grants, part of the Farming Investment Fund, have finally been released, and farmers are being encouraged to apply.

The grants, targeted at livestock farmers who are already using a slurry system, is due to launch in autumn, with an aim to help improve and increase on-farm slurry storage.

The funding is for 50 percent of eligible costs with a minimum grant of £25,000, to be capped at a maximum of £250,000.

The fund is there to support farm businesses in upgrading their slurry storage to reach six months capacity and to cover the stores with impermeable covers.

Currently, farmers are obliged to have a minimum storage of four months. The larger capacity of six months storage will allow farms to use the slurry on crops when they need the nutrients, rather than when the maximum storage has been reached.

The six-month storage will be based on the current herd size, and all other stores must meet the regulatory and build standards.

The funding is there to replace the existing stores that are now unfit for purpose, and if the current ones are compliant, to expand the existing ones or to build additional stores.

Jonathan Hird, chartered surveyor for H&H Land & Estates, expects the demand for this fund will be high.

"As a result, priority in the first instance will be given to those where it is believed that there is a higher environmental benefit, for example, where the steading is located near to an environmentally protected feature.

"However, it is suggested that there will be further rounds of this funding running over several years.”

Mr Hird noted that application is a two stage process: "Firstly, there is an online eligibility checker opening in the autumn, this will then be followed by a full application in the winter.

"Those who are deemed eligible, will be invited forward for the full application process."