The government is reviewing how SFI funding is allocated following criticism of the 2026 application process

Defra has confirmed it will abandon first-come, first-served applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) in 2027, following criticism after this year's funding window closed in less than six hours.

The decision follows September's rush for SFI26 support, when the £233m second-window budget was exhausted on the day applications opened, leaving some farmers unable to submit their applications.

However, ministers have yet to explain how the replacement system will operate, when applications will open or how much funding will be available.

The announcement comes as new figures show that 17,146 of the 18,882 SFI26 applications submitted across both windows had received agreement offers by 18 November.

In an update published on 19 November, Defra acknowledged concerns about access to funding and confirmed that the application process would change next year.

"Ministers have confirmed we will move away from a first come first served application process for SFI in 2027. We are exploring alternatives as part of this engagement with the sector."

The department said it was working with farmers and industry representatives to improve the scheme, drawing on lessons from this year's application windows.

Officials are also examining how to provide clearer guidance and give businesses more time to prepare before applications open.

The confirmation marks a firmer commitment than Defra's September update on potential SFI27 reforms, when the department said it was considering alternatives following criticism of the application process.

The NFU has repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of allocating funding according to how quickly farmers can submit applications.

In October, the union sought feedback from members on alternative approaches, arguing that the system needed to change.

"We are exploring alternatives to the first come, first served approach and gathering feedback from members to inform our future engagement with Defra," the NFU said in its 7 October update.

The union has also called for a substantially larger SFI27 budget, estimating that more than £1bn could be needed to meet demand from farming businesses.

It wants the next scheme to open early in 2027, with particular attention given to farmers whose existing environmental agreements are approaching expiry.

Meanwhile, Defra's latest figures show that the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has made significant progress in processing applications submitted under SFI26.

Across both windows, 17,146 agreement offers had been issued from 18,882 applications, representing 90.8% of submissions.

Under Window 1, 6,655 offers had been issued, equivalent to 99.5% of applications, compared with 10,491 offers under Window 2, representing 86%.

That leaves 1,736 submitted applications without agreement offers as of 18 November, although the figures do not establish how many will ultimately be approved.

Importantly, the totals do not include farmers who were unable to submit an application before the September window closed.

Farmers receiving an SFI26 agreement offer must accept it within 30 calendar days or risk having the offer withdrawn.

The RPA is continuing to process applications, with agreements offered only where eligibility requirements are met and sufficient funding remains available.

For farming businesses planning future cropping, grazing and environmental management, the changes could have important implications for access to financial support.

However, abandoning the existing application system does not guarantee that more farmers will secure agreements.

Questions remain over the size of the SFI27 budget, eligibility requirements and how funding will be allocated under the replacement process.

For farmers who missed out on this year's funding, the next major development will be confirmation of how the revised scheme will operate and when applications can be submitted.