Defra Secretary pledges to make the case to maximise farm support

Defra Secretary Steve Reed has pledged to make farming’s case to the Treasury ahead of the Autumn Statement following calls for an increased agriculture budget.

The NFU had urged the Labour government to boost the agriculture budget to £5.6 billion during yesterday's (11 September) Back British Farming Day.

A bigger farming budget was 'essential' in giving farmers the confidence they 'desperately need' to invest in the future, the union said.

It added that the government must 'roll over' Defra's underspend of over £350 million, which was also announced, causing anger across the industry.

During a gathering of over 180 MPs, peers and farmers, Mr Reed said farming was fundamental to all of the government’s missions and that he was aware confidence was at near record lows.

He said: “There is an awful lot to deal with but I am determined this is a government that will be on your side in finding solutions to these challenges.”

Responding directly to the NFU’s calls for an increased agricultural budget, Mr Reed said this would form part of the spending review.

"I'm making the case to the Treasury to maximise support for farmers, I will fight your corner in this process and I’ll confirm plans for the schemes and our wider approach as soon as possible," he said.

The Defra Secretary also referenced the 'new deal for farmers', which includes plans to protect farmers in future trade deals and a veterinary agreement with the EU to 'get food exports moving'.

Responding, NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the 'immediate priority' was to secure the investment required to enable farmers to deliver the government’s economic and environmental missions, all while feeding the nation.

“Key to achieving this is a multi-year budget that gives the confidence to invest in the future,” he said.

“Agriculture is a multi-generational industry. We don’t work in months or years, we work in decades and we need that ability to invest for the future.

“In opposition, the new government consistently made clear its commitment to agriculture as a key driver of growth and they must roll over the underspend of over £350m.”

The NFU has launched a call to action for farmers to write to their MPs, outlining the need for a greater budget for farming.