Defra Secretary Steve Reed has visited just four farms since election

Defra Secretary Steve Reed is facing criticism after it was disclosed that he has only visited a handful of farms since taking office in July 2024.

Mr Reed, who is MP for Croydon North, has visited just four farms since Labour's general election win last year.

These include farm visits in Essex, Oxford, Gloucestershire, and Herefordshire in September 2024, January 2025, and March 2025.

He also visited the Great Yorkshire Show just days after Labour's general election win in July.

The finding came following a parliamentary question from Charlie Dewhirst, Conservative MP for Bridlington and the Wolds.

Mr Dewhirst accused the Defra Secretary of showing a "complete lack of interest" in farmers.

"I asked Steve Reed how many farms he has visited since he became Environment Secretary. The answer was just four," he said.

"Visiting just four farms in eight months shows his complete lack of interest in the hard-working people who feed our nation."

As well as visiting four farms, Mr Reed has spoken at three farming conferences, and has had five meetings with the NFU.

He also met three times with the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), as well as seven times with other farming groups.

But Mr Dewhirst said the Labour government was "neglecting" the countryside, adding "this level of disengagement is shocking - even by their standards."

"If Reed wants to understand the impact of his policies, he must spend time with the people they affect first-hand," he said.