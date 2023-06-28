Defra seeks farmers' views on protecting hedgerows post-Brexit

The government is seeking views from farmers on how to best protect and maintain hedgerows in England following Brexit.

Defra's consultation, open from today to respond, aims to ensure hedgerows continue to get the right level of protection as the UK moves away from cross compliance.

The government has a target under the Environmental Improvement Plan for farmers to create or restore 30,000 miles of hedgerows by 2037 and 45,000 miles of hedgerows by 2050.

Hedgerows bring numerous environmental benefits, as they act as wildlife corridors while slowing soil erosion and water run-off.

The on-farm habitats also support crop pollinators for food production while taking carbon out of the atmosphere.

Defra's consultation aims to put in place new legislation "tailored to the needs and best interests of English farmers".

The department said the new legislation would be "clearer, more proportionate and effective for farmers".

Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Hedgerows are a landmark of the British countryside, providing shelter and food for native species, taking carbon out of the atmosphere and reducing flooding.

“The consultation launched today will provide further legislative backing to make sure our hedgerows are better managed and protected in the future.”

The consultation will run until 20 September and seeks views on the best way to maintain and improve existing protections, as well as on Defra's approach to enforcement.

These include farmers maintaining a buffer strip alongside their hedgerows, and not cutting or trimming hedgerows during bird nesting and rearing season.

Today’s announcement follows the launch of the 2023 Sustainable Farming Incentive earlier this month.

It includes new actions for paying farmers to assess the condition of hedgerows and manage them in a way that will work for wildlife and improve biodiversity.

Farmers and land managers are also being supported to maintain and restore hedgerows through Countryside Stewardship.