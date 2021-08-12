Defra seeks sites of 500 to 5,000 'connected' hectares

Defra is planning to open applications to sites between '500 to 5,000 connected hectares' as part of the government's post-Brexit Landscape Recovery pilot.

The department has issued an update on the Landscape Recovery scheme, which is one of three of the UK's new environmental land management initiatives.

Through the Landscape Recovery scheme, Defra aims to put in place agreements to deliver long-term and large-scale landscape and ecosystem recovery projects.

It is now accepting applications from farmers and landowners who have sites between 500 to 5,000 connected hectares.

Applications can be made by any landowner or land manager, including individuals, organisations and collaborative groups.

At least 10 pilot projects will be launched between 2022 and 2024, to deliver over 20,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat.

The first wave of pilot projects are likely to focus on two themes, the first being the recovery and restoration of England’s threatened native bird and insect species.

The second theme will be the restoration of England’s streams and rivers: improving water quality, biodiversity and adapting to climate change.

"We aim to invite bids for the first wave of pilot projects in the autumn," Defra said in an update on the Landscape Recovery scheme.

"Our plan is that those projects successful at this initial application phase will be supported to undertake project development starting in early 2022."

Projects that meet the requirements at the end of the development phase will then be awarded a long-term funding agreement, allowing them to begin.

"We aim to scale-up delivery of the scheme from 2024," Defra added.

Online information sessions have also been announced to help farmers and landowners who are interested to learn more about the upcoming pilot.

The sessions will take place on the following days. Wed 18 August, 14:00 – 15:30; Wed 25 August, 8:00 – 9.30; Tues 7 September, 19:00 – 20:30.