Defra's restructuring plans have raised concerns about the future representation of farmers and rural businesses

Rural campaigners have accused Defra of sidelining countryside communities after rural affairs was left out of the department's three new divisions.

The changes, announced by Defra permanent secretary Paul Kissack, will reorganise the department into three main groups: Water and Marine; Farming, Land and Nature; and Food, Biosecurity and Trade.

However, none of the new divisions specifically includes rural affairs in its title, raising questions about where responsibility for countryside communities will sit within the department.

Defra has sought to reassure rural communities, with Kissack stating that a strengthened central team would "continue to champion rural communities".

Responsibility for rural communities also remains within the ministerial portfolio of Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, Defra's parliamentary under-secretary of state.

The restructuring, expected to take effect in early 2027, is intended to improve coordination and strengthen the department's focus on environmental protection, economic growth and resilience.

Under the plans, farming policy will sit alongside land management and nature restoration, while food security, biosecurity and international trade will be brought together in a separate division.

For farmers and rural businesses, the concern centres on whether countryside issues will retain a clear voice in government decisions affecting agriculture, local services and economic development.

The Countryside Alliance has criticised the planned restructuring, warning that it could deepen concerns among farmers, rural businesses and residents about their representation within government.

The group argues that rural communities risk being overlooked at a time when many are already facing pressures from government policies affecting farming, taxation and countryside activities.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the alliance, said: "Rural people are crying out for support and for government policies that help, not harm them."

He added: "We hope that the government has learnt from disastrous policies like the Family Farm Tax, and wants to work for the countryside."

The organisation has previously criticised changes to agricultural inheritance tax, increased costs facing rural businesses and proposed restrictions on gamebird shooting and trail hunting.

Bonner warned that the absence of any specific reference to rural affairs within the new divisions risked reinforcing perceptions that countryside communities were being neglected.

The criticism comes amid wider dissatisfaction among rural residents over the government's approach to countryside policy.

Polling conducted by ORB for the Countryside Alliance in 2025 found that 65% of respondents believed the government unfairly neglected people living in the countryside.

The survey, involving 2,083 British adults, highlighted concerns about whether rural communities receive sufficient attention in national policymaking.

However, Defra has not announced the removal of its rural affairs responsibilities, and its existing ministerial arrangements continue to include oversight of rural communities.

The Countryside Alliance nevertheless wants greater clarity about how those responsibilities will operate within the new departmental structure.

"Defra must outline where responsibility for rural affairs and communities lies within their structure," Bonner said.

The organisation has written to Defra secretary of state Dame Angela Eagle, seeking assurances over how rural interests will be represented and protected under the new arrangements.

With the restructuring expected to take effect next year, campaigners are pressing the department to explain who will oversee rural affairs and how countryside communities will retain a voice in government decisions.