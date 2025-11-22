Defra signals 2026 SFI relaunch amid calls for certainty on payments

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds has signalled that the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) will reopen in the first half of 2026, amid fresh calls for urgent clarity on what the revamped scheme will look like.

Reynolds told farmers at the CLA Rural Business Conference she is committed to providing stability and is exploring ways to reshape SFI so it better supports sustainable food production while boosting sector growth.

She said improved budgetary controls would help funding reach more farmers and focus investment on actions with the greatest environmental impact.

Defra expects to publish full scheme details — including budget, timings and eligibility — well ahead of the relaunch to give farm businesses time to plan.

However, farmers are still waiting for key information on payment rates, available actions and how the new scheme will mesh with existing Countryside Stewardship agreements, making longer-term planning difficult.

The government says the reformed scheme is intended to “support sustainable farming and secure long-term growth” by providing a clearer, more coherent offer to producers.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said the speech contained “encouraging signals” on the need for clarity and confidence, but warned that further detail “can’t come soon enough” for businesses still unsure how the wider Environmental Land Management reforms will affect them.

He said: “Farming is the key to a successful rural economy and SFI must be a part of delivering sustainable farming businesses and thriving nature.”

Exwood added that the NFU looks forward to working with Defra to shape policies that unlock the potential of UK agriculture and ensure farmers are properly rewarded for the public goods.

The update follows confirmation of a one-year extension to the Countryside Stewardship Mid Tier (CSMT) scheme, which had been due to end in 2025.

Reynolds urged eligible farmers to respond to their extension offers before the 27 November deadline, with more than 2,000 yet to reply. She said information on transferring schemes would be included within the reformed SFI guidance.

Meanwhile, the first Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier (CSHT) agreement is expected to go live in December, providing continuity for farms involved in more complex environmental management.

Reynolds also outlined a series of major policy papers due in the coming months, confirming that the Batters Review and Environmental Improvement Plan will be published before Christmas, followed by the Land Use Framework and Farming Roadmap early next year.

She said these documents form a “coherent strategy” to secure a stronger future for rural communities.