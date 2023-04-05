Defra told to publish 'properly enforced' Dairy Code of Conduct

Defra must publish a 'robust, thorough and properly enforced' Dairy Code of Conduct two years on from promising it, farm leaders say.

The Food Ethics Council has coordinated a joint letter to Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey, stressing the need for the Code against surging input costs and unfair contracts.

The letter, signed by fifteen farming groups, explains that the Code would 'bring about meaningful change' within the UK dairy sector.

The groups say imbalances of power still exist within the dairy supply chain, which in turn is putting 'immense pressure' on farmers.

Unfairness within the supply chain not only impacts their wellbeing, but also limits the abilities to build a nature friendly sector, the letter explains.

Ministers announced plans for a fairer dairy supply chain back in February 2021, with the promise of a new statutory Code of Conduct for the dairy sector.

Then-farming minister Victoria Prentis said the Code would “provide a guiding framework, establishing minimum standards but also providing businesses with the flexibility to adapt contracts to their individual circumstances.”

However, more than two years later, the Code has still not materialised.

The letter says: "We urge you to publish a robust, thorough, and properly enforced UK Code – produced in collaboration with devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – as soon as possible.

"We have heard first-hand stories of abusive practices and unfair clauses in contracts, which are unacceptable and must be stamped out.

"It is increasingly vital that we listen to and support our local farmers – the ‘heart of our rural economy’ – to thrive."

With skyrocketing input costs putting dairy producers under even greater pressure than before, farm leaders say the Code is urgently needed.

There have been many challenges in the past two years, including the Ukraine conflict, cost of living challenges, the pandemic and ongoing Brexit adjustments.

The letter goes on to say: "We also recognise that such a code requires proper consultation with affected parties and that the Defra team has been working hard on this. However, that should not be an excuse for, as yet, failing to publish the Code.

"We urge you to publish a strong Dairy Code of Conduct as soon as possible."