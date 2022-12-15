Defra unveils £12.5m fund for farm projects focusing on automation

The government has announced a £12.5m fund for on-farm projects focusing on automation and robotics to boost productivity and reduce labour demands.

Ahead of its launch in January, Defra has published guidance for the third round of the Farming Futures Research and Development Fund competition.

Projects will be match-funded to boost productivity through the development of automation and robotic technologies on farm.

The fund aims to bring together agri-food businesses and researchers to address strategic and sector-wide challenges through transformative solutions.

Previously funded projects have included fruit scouting robots, automated vegetable harvesters and new types of fertiliser.

Farmers, businesses and researchers are being invited to apply for a share of £12.5m, with grants for projects worth between £500,000 and £1.5 million available.

This investment forms part of Defra's £270m Farming Innovation Programme, which was launched in October 2021.

Announcing the fund, Defra farming minister Mark Spencer said this was an 'exciting opportunity' for farmers and growers.

"Automation and robotics has huge potential to improve productivity and sustainability," he added.

"By supporting some of the most promising ideas to get off the ground we are investing in a successful agriculture and horticulture industry for generations to come."

The competition will consider ideas for bringing forward agri-tech solutions, and also look at how automation can support farm labour.

Project leads should be UK-registered businesses of any size while farmers can participate as part of a wider consortium.

Katrina Hayter, interim executive director at Innovate UK, said innovation through automation was one of the central pillars of a future food system in the UK.

"The ability to plan, monitor, alert and review through digital systems brings substantial benefits to farmers and growers - from animal and crop health through to optimising harvest.

"We look forward to studying the new concepts within the applications, and to supporting some of the best and brightest ideas in bringing their projects to the next stage."

Applications can be submitted from 9 January 2023.