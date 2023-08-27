Defra unveils application dates for Sustainable Farming Incentive

Farmers can sign up for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) from September and start registering their interest in a few days time.

The post-Brexit farm support scheme will accept applications from 18 September, Defra has announced.

Farmers will be able to prepare for SFI 2023 by registering their interest from Wednesday 30 August.

Farmers will need all the necessary information in place to register, including online maps and land use / cover details,.

The SFI pays farmers for taking actions that support food production whilst protecting the environment.

Defra said the new and improved offer includes 23 actions to protect the environment while supporting food production and productivity.

Actions available include soil health, moorland, hedgerows, integrated pest management, farmland wildlife, buffer strips, and low input grassland.

Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “The Sustainable Farming Incentive is important for sustainability - for production and profitability.

"With opening up the options, from mid September for everyone, there is likely to be an opportunity for every eligible farmer to join SFI.”

Full details of the SFI 2023 were published in June, which confirmed that the scheme's payments will be issued quarterly.