Defra unveils major uplift to Productivity and Slurry equipment grants

Farmers can now claim for grants worth £31m under Defra's Productivity and Slurry budget to help cover the costs of over 90 pieces of equipment.

As part of the the latest round of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), farmers can benefit from additional equipment and technology.

With over 3,000 applications received so far, the government said it was matching this demand by increasing the total funding offered from £17m to £31m.

Applicants can claim for grants for items such as rainwater harvesting tanks, tree shears to help stop the spread of diseases, and slurry equipment to minimise emissions.

FETF's Productivity and Slurry grants specifically support the procurement of equipment and technology that will help farmers use fewer inputs, reduce emissions and cut waste.

Twenty-one additional items have been added under the scheme in 2023, including camera-guided inter-row sprayers to help reduce herbicide usage.

Mulchers for forestry, orchards and vineyards have also been added to help reduce input costs and improve carbon retention in the soil.

Announcing the new round, Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey said there had been 'tremendous' interest shown in the grants.

"The Productivity and Slurry underscores the determination of our farmers to drive ever more productive and sustainable farming practices," she added.

“We are ensuring our farmers have the equipment they need to embrace innovation, protect the environment, and contribute to a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector.”

Items applied for in the FETF 2023 Productivity and Slurry budget include direct drill with fertiliser placement for precision drilling of arable and cover crops.

Defra said 250 farmer applicants would be offered this, worth £6.25 million.

Robotic drill and guided hoe – an autonomous robotic vehicle which can precisely place seed in the ground and return to mechanically weed – will be provided to ten applicants, with a value of £250,000.

The FETF 2023 is made up of two themes: Animal Health and Welfare and Productivity and Slurry.

The Animal Health and Welfare FETF 2023 has seen 66 new items added to its books.

Applicants can still apply to the Animal Health and Welfare strand of FETF 2023 until 15 June 2023.