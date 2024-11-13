Defra unveils new £50m flood fund and £60m payments for farmers

Defra has pledged £50m for internal drainage boards (IDBs) to help protect farmers from future flooding, while confirming that the delayed Farming Recovery Fund payments - worth £60m - will soon be issued.

The government said today (13 November) it was 'bolstering' England’s resilience to flooding through new financial support for rural communities.

It also confirmed that farmers would receive £60m in Farming Recovery Fund payments from next week, following a series of delays in issuing the much-needed funds.

The new £50m investment will be distributed to internal drainage boards (IDBs), the public bodies responsible for managing water levels for agricultural needs in a particular area.

The investment will put IDBs on a 'firm footing' to deliver their role in flood and water management for 'years to come', Defra explained.

IDBs that submit successful bids will be able to spend the £50 million on projects over the next two years.

This will benefit projects that will improve, repair or replace IDB assets – including flood barriers, embankments and maintenance of watercourses.

Defra said the funding would support projects which reduced risks and impacts from flooding to farmer and rural communities.

The Environment Agency has begun work with IDBs to distribute the funding from today, the department confirmed.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “More intense weather events are destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods across the country, with farming communities facing the heaviest consequences.

“That is why this government is reforming how flood funds are distributed to protect businesses, rural and coastal communities."

Meanwhile, flooding payments will finally be issued to farmers impacted by last year’s severe weather, via the delayed Farming Recovery Fund.

A total of £60 million - £10m more than expected - will be distributed to 13,000 farmers via recovery payments of between £2,895 and £25,000.

The funding was first announced in January and the industry worked with Defra to help develop the offer, which included feeding in examples of the challenges faced by farmers.

Defra confirmed today that it expected payments to land in farmers’ accounts from Thursday 21 November.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “I have asked for these payments to land with farmers affected by the severe wet weather last winter as quickly as possible.

“The £60 million fund is £10 million more than agreed by the previous government and means farmers can get the support they need to recover their land."

A consultation will also be launched in the new year which will include a review of the existing formula for allocating money to proposed flood defences.

It aims to ensure that the challenges facing businesses and rural communities are adequately taken into account when delivering flood protection.