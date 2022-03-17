Defra urged to create 'ambitious' New Entrant Support Scheme

Young farmers have called on the government to develop an 'ambitious' New Entrant Support Scheme to empower the next generation of farmers.

In a meeting with Defra Minister Victoria Prentis this week, members of the NFU's Next Generation Forum highlighted the 'wealth of talent' of those wanting to join the industry.

Defra's New Entrant Support Scheme, which is currently under development, should "empower a new generation of talented farming entrepreneurs".

This scheme aims to help new entrants who are seeking to develop land-based businesses, as many face challenges such as access to capital, finance and land to farm on.

Members of the forum told the Defra minister that the scheme should help new entrants with access to competitive finance, including government backed underpinned loans for individuals that may not have security but do have a viable business plan.

The scheme should also improve access to land for new entrants, including reviewing legislative barriers in tenancy agreements and supporting joint ventures.

Another proposal raised by the forum was a network of experienced farming mentors, who could support individuals with quality experience-based guidance and reward mentors for their service.

The NFU's Next Generation Forum added that support partnerships between industry and government could grow new entrant entrepreneurs’ networks.

Forum chair David Ractliffe said the meeting with Minister Prentis was 'a positive first step' in the creation of a successful new entrants scheme.

"I stressed the number of aspiring farming entrepreneurs already in the wings of existing farming businesses, in our schools, colleges and universities who want to flourish and bring new ideas to the industry.

"It is also vital that the new scheme focuses on equipping individuals through business skills training, in addition to farm training.

“It is vital that there are routes into farming for anyone who is keen to pursue a career in producing the nation’s food, whether they are from a farming background or not."

Defra say applications for the New Entrant Support Scheme will open this year.