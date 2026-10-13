Defra urged to extend gamebird deadline amid busy shooting season

Defra is facing calls to extend its gamebird evidence deadline from 1 November to 30 April 2027

Six rural organisations are demanding more time to respond to Defra's gamebird evidence call, warning that its 1 November deadline could exclude important contributions from gamekeepers and shoot managers.

The groups want the deadline extended to 30 April 2027, arguing that the current timetable clashes with one of the busiest periods of the shooting season.

If Defra rejects the April extension, they are seeking a compromise deadline of 28 February 2027, with additional evidence accepted until the end of April.

The request was made in a joint letter to Defra minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock, dated 12 October.

Signatories include Scottish Land & Estates, the Country Land & Business Association (CLA), the Moorland Association, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, the Scottish Association of Country Sports and Scotland's Regional Moorland Groups.

Defra's call for evidence, which opened on 4 September, is examining the environmental, social and animal welfare implications of gamebird rearing, release and shooting.

The findings could inform future government decisions affecting gamebird management, shooting practices and associated land management activities.

However, the organisations warn that the timing and complexity of the exercise could prevent those directly involved in managing habitats, monitoring wildlife and carrying out conservation work from contributing fully.

A spokesperson representing the six groups said the current arrangements risked overlooking valuable evidence from people working in the sector.

“There is a real risk that Defra will miss evidence from the very people responsible for much of the day-to-day work being examined.”

The organisations argue that extending the deadline would allow gamekeepers, estate staff and shoot managers to compile more comprehensive records from the 2026/27 shooting season.

“Extending the deadline would give practitioners a realistic opportunity to respond and allow records from the full 2026/27 season to be brought together.”

The groups have also questioned the wording of parts of Defra's evidence-gathering exercise, saying some questions are ambiguous, imprecise or appear to prejudge the evidence.

They want clearer guidance on which questions practitioners should answer and how operational records and practical experience will be assessed alongside published research.

The letter also calls for a simpler questionnaire and a more straightforward process allowing individuals to submit relevant evidence directly.

While recognising the Government's aim of examining gamebird management and welfare, the organisations argue that those working in the sector must have a fair opportunity to contribute.

They have offered to work with Defra to improve the process and encourage wider participation.

The six organisations are seeking an urgent response from Baroness Hayman before the existing 1 November deadline, giving those preparing submissions certainty over whether additional time will be granted.