Defra urged to support English pig producers more after Scottish fund

Defra has again been urged to do more to support struggling pig producers in England after a further tranche of funding was announced in Scotland.

Earlier this week, the Scottish government announced a final cash injection of £410,000 as part of its Pig Producers' Hardship Scheme.

Farmers in Northern Ireland, Ireland, France and other EU countries have also received direct support from government in recognition of the dire situation on pig farms.

For producers in England, who are also struggling with soaring costs of feed, labour, fuel, haulage and energy, Defra has repeatedly turned down their requests for support.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said the department must take similar action to support English producers, who were "standing on the brink of being forced to quit".

Survey data published by the industry body suggests there are still 100,000 pigs stuck on farms that should have gone to slaughter.

Farmers are losing in excess of £50 per pig due to the enormous gap between their cost of production and the price the supply chain is paying for pork.

NPA policy services officer, Lizzie Wilson: "Whilst we are pleased for our Scottish members, yet again our pig producers members are frustrated to learn that their Scottish counterparts are being financially supported by their government.

"The pig industry has already lost an estimated 10% of the breeding herd as producers have left the industry or cut down on production.

"Polling of British pig farmers by NPA shows that 80% will not be able to survive the next 12 months unless the gap between the cost of production and pig prices is significantly reduced.

"Our pig producers need help now, either from government or the rest of the supply chain."

Elsewhere in the UK, pig producers in Northern Ireland have benefited from numerous tranches of funding provided as a result of Covid-related export problems last year.

And in February, Irish agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue unveiled support worth €7 million for Ireland's pig producers amid soaring costs and low pig prices.

The fund is distributed through a flat rate payment of a maximum of €20,000 per individual commercial pig farmer sending more than 200 pigs per annum to slaughter.