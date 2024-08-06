Defra urged to support farmers to use methane suppressing feed

The government should support farmers to use methane suppressants through the existing Sustainable Farming Incentive programme, green campaigners say.

One of the simplest actions farmers can take to address methane emissions is to introduce methane suppressing feed products into cows' diets, Green Alliance says.

The proposal is included in a new report, with the environmental think tank saying that dairy cows are 'especially well-suited' methane suppressing feed.

Defra wants to mandate the use of methane suppressants in England by 2030 and is developing a Dairy Demonstrator programme to test them in all four nations.

However, at present, no support is offered to farmers to use methane suppressants.

The devolved nations also have no firm plans to incentivise their use, though the government of Northern Ireland is funding some further research trials, and the Scottish government is considering subsidies.

Meanwhile, farmers in Belgium and Slovenia are now able to receive subsidies, which cover up to 80% of the costs of these products, through the new Eco-scheme agricultural payments.

"Farmers are increasingly discontented with the impact of unfavourable trade deals and price squeezing by supermarkets," Green Alliance's report explains.

"But the government’s lack of financial support for farms to use methane suppressants is another way British farmers are being left behind compared to their counterparts in other countries.

"Methane suppressants are up to 60 times more cost effective as an emissions abatement measure than other farming interventions currently receiving government subsidies."

The products are typically fed indoors at least once a day, with them most effective when fed to cows as part of each mouthful of food.

The cost is low, around half a penny per pint of milk produced, the report explains.

It recommends that new government subsidies are offered for English farmers to use methane suppressant feed additives through the Sustainable Farming Incentive programme (SFI).

Defra should also support further research into other methane suppressants, including seaweed products, through the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock.