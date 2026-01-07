Demand for British pork hits eight-year high despite cost pressures

British pork is bucking wider meat consumption trends, with demand rising at a time when many livestock sectors are under pressure from higher costs and softer consumer spending.

Figures from AHDB show more shoppers are planning to buy pork now than at any point in the past eight years, despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures that have seen many households cut back on meat purchases.

Pork’s affordability and flexibility in the kitchen are helping it stand out as one of the few proteins holding ground with consumers, according to the levy organisation.

Liam Byrne, AHDB’s domestic and international marketing director, said the shift has been driven by consumers rather than short-lived trends.

He pointed to the organisation’s autumn campaign, which kept British pork highly visible across television, social media and supermarkets. As a result, more people than ever said they “couldn’t fail to remember what the advertising was for”, a level of recall he said is crucial in a crowded protein market.

Clear value messaging has driven renewed interest, with campaigns such as “Feed the family for £6” and £1.50-per-portion promotions positioning pork as an affordable, everyday choice. AHDB said this has encouraged shoppers to buy pork more often and try a wider range of meals.

However, Mr Byrne said price alone does not deliver lasting behaviour change. Inspiration has also played a key role, with simple, adaptable recipes helping shoppers rethink how pork fits into modern diets. Dishes have been used to demonstrate versatility, supported by collaborations with social media influencers.

One of the strongest-performing examples has been content creator Mimi Harrison’s “Beat the Budget” burger-bowl recipe, which AHDB said performed particularly well online and reinforced pork’s value credentials without sacrificing appeal.

Encouragingly for British pig producers, interest is also growing among younger consumers. Gen Z, traditionally a difficult audience for meat marketing, is now planning to buy more pork mince and loin steaks than a year ago. AHDB said simple, health-led online messaging and recipe content has been especially effective with this group.

Television advertising continues to play an important role. Both 30-second and 10-second adverts shown during the autumn outperformed previous years, with the shorter format delivering strong cut-through and demonstrating how clear branding combined with simple meal ideas can be effective even in brief bursts.

In-store promotion has further reinforced the message, with clearer signage and interactive displays helping shoppers connect advertising with products on the shelf. Together, these activities are helping shift how shoppers view pork, increasingly seeing it as nutritious, good value, versatile and enjoyable.

Looking ahead, AHDB said its campaign will continue into 2026 with three TV-led bursts of activity planned, starting next month, as it looks to build on growing consumer confidence and sustain demand for British pork through the year ahead.