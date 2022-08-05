Demand for carbon audits by Scottish farmers sees major increase

Demand for carbon audits by Scottish farmers in the first six months of the year has exceeded the number of undertaken over the whole of last year.

In 2018, just 99 applications for carbon audits were received, with 502 applications for the whole of 2021, Scottish government figures show.

The rate of applications has dramatically increased so far in 2022, with 484 received between January and third week of July.

The audits provide key information to assist farmers and crofters improve on their efficiency and climate change resilience.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the high demand for carbon audits highlighted the key role Scotland’s farmers and crofters were playing in delivering climate change commitments.

“They really are engaging willingly with our shared ambitions here and I thank them for doing so. This shows what can be achieved with the right support."

In the future, she said the audits will be delivered solely through the National Test Programme, while one-to-one advice services will continue to be available through the Farm Advisory Service.

“We want Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture and carbon audits will continue to be an important part of that journey," Ms Gougeon said.

"I would urge more in the agri sector to engage with the process and play their part in the shift to sustainable, low carbon farming.

“I would also encourage farmers, crofters and land managers to take advantage of the specialist advice available from the Farming Advisory Service."