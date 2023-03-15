Demand for farmer emotional support sees RSABI boost counselling

Increasing demand for emotional support from Scottish farmers and crofters has led RSABI to treble its counselling services.

During the past year, the charity says it has seen a trend of working age farmers and farm workers seeking emotional support due to stress, anxiety and isolation.

Pressure on the industry continues with high input prices and general anxiety about cost of living and the future of agricultural support.

Last month was the busiest month in 2022-2023 for RSABI, which provides emotional and financial support to the Scottish farming industry.

During January and February, the charity also made 312 outbound emotional support calls and since April 2022, it has funded 170 counselling sessions.

In response, RSABI has announced it will expand its team of staff to ensure it is well resourced to respond to a further increase in demand for its services.

Chris McVey, welfare manager with RSABI, said spring can be a tough time of year for farmers who, emerging from winter, can sometimes feel the scale of the workload is overwhelming.

He welcomed the fact that more people are contacting the charity via its Helpline and urged others who may feel they are not coping, not to hesitate to seek support.

“Coming into spring, farmers’ and crofters’ mental health can come under strain as spring work, including lambing, calving and sowing, gets underway,” said Mr McVey.

“Lack of sleep, coupled with tiredness from the increased workload, can result in farmers and crofters failing to take care of themselves and their own mental wellbeing so we want to remind everyone of the range of support services we have available.

“If farmers or crofters find themselves struggling with their mental health, RSABI is here to offer free counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry."

RSABI's free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555.

Calls won’t show up on phone bills, or through a confidential webchat service, available on the charity's website.