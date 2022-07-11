Deploy launches two innovations at the Royal Welsh Show

Deploy Tech is exhibiting at the Royal Welsh Show where two innovative products will be launched for the agricultural and horticultural industry – among others.

The key to the new Deploy concrete tank, which has been developed to store water, is in the nature of the Concrete Canvas, a cement-filled geotextile.

This means that the tank can be folded up for shipment and delivered to site in a timber crate, measuring just 2.5m by 1.2m.

The two-man installation team then simply connects a compressor to one of the PVC-U taps to inflate the structure before the outer surface is hydrated and left to cure.

Ready for use at the end of the second day, the versatile tanks will give robust, weather resistant service for 20+ years in applications including drinking water supply, farming and rainwater harvesting.

Designated ‘R’ for Rural, there will be three separate sizes in the range, all two metres in height but varying in diameter.

The entry level 14R is three metres in diameter and has a capacity of 14,000 litres. The 25R is four metres across and has a capacity of 25,000 litres while the largest, 40R is five metres in diameter and will hold 40,000 litres.

Deploy Tech's second launch product revolutionises the “concrete slab” process.

Traditionally, a concrete slab or reinforced concrete slab is recommended before a storage tank or containment unit is installed for structural durability, safety and strength reasons.

The new Deploy Easy-Slab solution is designed to streamline and speed up the work by reducing timescales

The process can be time-consuming, troublesome and expensive. Contractors are always busy and not keen on small projects; the costs are high due to the amount of labour and materials involved so they tend to avoid them.

The new Deploy Easy-Slab solution is designed to streamline and speed up the work by reducing timescales, installation challenges and building costs.

Available in five sizes, Easy-Slab arrives on-site folded, and the Deploy team unfolds and pegs it to the ground; it is, in effect, a concrete carpet.

There will be regular demonstrations and the experienced will be on hand to answer any questions at the Royal Welsh Show.

For further information, call 07562 485471 or visit Deploy's website.