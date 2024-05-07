Derbyshire farmer bailed after burglary shooting death

A Derbyshire farmer who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he shot two men during a burglary has been bailed.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the farm, located on Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge, just after 1am on Wednesday 1 May.

Marcus Smith, aged 19, was found by police officers with fatal gunshot wounds.

Another man, also aged in his teens, suffered a gunshot wound. He remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Derbyshire Police said the arrested man, a farmer aged in his 50s, has been bailed while investigations continue.

"Three other men arrested in connection with the burglary have also now been bailed as investigations continue," the force said.

"Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information on the incident."

In response to the incident, the son of the arrested farmer has since set up an online fundraiser to cover his father's legal fees.

The page, entitled 'Free the Farmer', has so far raised over £50,000, far surpassing the initial £20,000 target.