Derbyshire farmer dies after slurry pit incident

A farmer in his 30s has died following a slurry pit incident on a Derbyshire farm, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed.

The man fell into a slurry pit and was overcome by poisonous gas in the incident, the safety watchdog said.

The tragedy happened on a farm near Elton, Derbyshire on 14 June.

He was taken to a hospital, where he sadly died.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the incident: “We were called just before 8pm on 14 June by our colleagues in the fire service, who reported that a man had fallen into a slurry pit at a farm near Elton.

“The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but sadly died.

"We contacted the Health and Safety Executive and are preparing a file for the coroner.”

According to the Health and Safety Executive, incidents involving slurry occur regularly on farms in the UK.

It said there were two main dangers with slurry pits: drowning and exposure to poisonous gases.

Slurry is broken down by bacterial action which produces gases, including methane, carbon monoxide, ammonia and hydrogen sulphide.

The HSE said all of these gases created a risk to human and animal health.

The safety watchdog has advice on its website for farmers and farm workers who work with slurry.