Derbyshire woman banned after dog savages flock of 25 sheep

A Derbyshire woman has been banned from farmland for 12 months after her dog launched a frenzied attack on 25 sheep near a canal path.

Demi Leigh James, of Willington, was convicted of worrying livestock following the incident in October 2024, which left two dozen ewes injured.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team worked with the Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team to investigate. PC James Hall and Officer Bob carried out local inquiries which led to James being identified and prosecuted.

She was found guilty at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 27 June 2025. The 30-year-old was fined £60, ordered to pay £620 in court costs and a £24 victim surcharge, and banned from taking dogs onto agricultural land for a year.

PC Hall said: “This incident was deeply upsetting, resulted in considerable harm to sheep near a canal tow path, close to the village of Willington. By working with Officer Bob from the local safer neighbourhood team, we were able to identify the woman, leading to her being charged and successfully prosecuted at court.

“The incident could have been avoided if the owner had taken precautions to keep the animal on a lead. Dog owners must be mindful of livestock in fields when walking animals in the countryside.”

Weeks later, James appeared at the same court after admitting to assaulting a police officer at Mercia Marina on 13 August. She bit the officer and punched him in the face during the incident.

On 18 August, magistrates handed her a 36-month jail term, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £154 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

Inspector Leanne Craig, who leads policing in South Derbyshire, said: “Demi James’ behaviour throughout both of these incidents is nothing short of appalling.

"The bite suffered by the police officer saw the skin broken – while the punch split his lip and I want to be clear that an attack of this nature will not be tolerated on an officer who puts themselves in harm’s way to keep the public safe.”

Recent data from NFU Mutual show that in 2023, livestock worth an estimated £2.4 million were severely injured or killed in dog attacks — a rise of nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

By contrast, for 2024 the cost fell by about 26%, to approximately £1.8 million, though NFU Mutual warned that despite the drop, farmers remain fearful of repeat attacks.