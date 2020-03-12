Derelict farm in Cornwall sells for higher price than expected

A derelict farm in Cornwall which hasn't been in use for decades has been sold at an auction for a significantly higher price than expected.

Horsepool Farm in Godolphin Cross, near Helston, comprises an old farmhouse, a range of buildings in a poor state of repair and adjoining unmanaged land.

Stags, the auctioneers who sold the property, said the farmhouse is in a completely uninhabitable condition.

It is understood the property was last lived in and used as a commercial farm decades ago.







The old farm buildings are a mixture of stone and more modern buildings and they are presented in a dilapidated state of repair, Stags said.

The 4.60 acres of land has been unmanaged for several years (Photo: Stags)

Adjoined is a parcel of low-lying land which has been unmanaged for several years and is currently overgrown in areas.

Included is some low-level woodland and areas of pastureland.

In total, Horsepool Farm extends to about 4.60 acres (1.86 hectares).

It is considered likely that planning permission for reinstatement will be required (Photo: Stags)

The property went to public auction on Wednesday (11 March) at the Old Cattle Market in Helston, for a guide price of £90,000 to £125,000.

But the hammer went down at a surprisingly higher price than expected. It sold for £253,000.