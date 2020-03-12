Derelict farm in Cornwall sells for higher price than expected

A derelict farm in Cornwall which hasn't been in use for decades has been sold at an auction for a significantly higher price than expected.
Horsepool Farm in Godolphin Cross, near Helston, comprises an old farmhouse, a range of buildings in a poor state of repair and adjoining unmanaged land.
Stags, the auctioneers who sold the property, said the farmhouse is in a completely uninhabitable condition.
It is understood the property was last lived in and used as a commercial farm decades ago.
The old farm buildings are a mixture of stone and more modern buildings and they are presented in a dilapidated state of repair, Stags said.
Adjoined is a parcel of low-lying land which has been unmanaged for several years and is currently overgrown in areas.
Included is some low-level woodland and areas of pastureland.
In total, Horsepool Farm extends to about 4.60 acres (1.86 hectares).
The property went to public auction on Wednesday (11 March) at the Old Cattle Market in Helston, for a guide price of £90,000 to £125,000.
But the hammer went down at a surprisingly higher price than expected. It sold for £253,000.