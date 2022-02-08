Devon and Cornwall farm joins AHDB's Monitor Farm network

A farming business situated on the Cornwall and Devon border has been successful in applying to be a new AHDB Monitor Farm for four years.

Rob and Liz Priest, of Kingsford Farm in Holsworthy and Scadghill Farm in Bude, are seeking to increase profitability against the backdrop of numerous challenges facing the sector.

The husband and wife duo farm in partnership across the 290 acres of their Devonshire home farm and 220 acres over the border in Cornwall.

Having farmed organically for 15 years at home, they are now in the process of organic conversion of the farm in Cornwall, where it had previously been conventionally managed before they purchased it in autumn 2021.

A suckler herd of 80 stabiliser cows share the farm with 630 ewes; made up of 130 mule crossbreds, 270 Highlanders and 230 Aberfields.

AHDB's network of four Monitor Farms, which is part of the levy board's Farm Excellence programme, opens up farm businesses to share best practice and advice to others.

Responding to their new Monitor Farm status, Liz and Rob said: “We are driven by the facts and figures, and we like to be honest and open with people. We’re quite happy to share our information – good and bad.

"We would like to increase profitability within the farm business, be better at selecting stock either for sale or as breeding replacements and continue to improve our pastures.

"As we take on our new farm, we’re open to new ideas and adapting our approach to improve the percentage of lambs and calves that we can rear and finish.”

Three other beef and lamb farms have joined the Priests as part of AHDB's programme, including Harry Sordy, Northumberland - 240 suckler cows, 3000 ewes and arable; Ian Farrant, Herefordshire - 750 dairy beef finishers and arable; and David Cross, Norfolk – 900 ewes and arable.

Samantha Charlton, head of beef and lamb knowledge exchange at AHDB, welcomed the new farms to the Farm Excellence programme.

"We had a large number of applicants, and it was really difficult to choose only four to participate in the four-year project," she said.

“We began the project in 2017... who have all had success in implementing best practice, resulting in improved financial performance.

"As part of the programme, we also engaged directly with thousands of levy payers through the on-farm events and online webinars.”

Farmers wanting to learn about Rob and Liz Priest's business can register online to attend their launch event at Scadghill Farm on 15 February.