Devon County Show to honour 94-year-old after lifetime of visits

A 94-year-old man whose visits to the Devon County Show stretch back to wartime Britain is set to be honoured after nearly eight decades attending the event.

Malcolm Batten, from Saltash, first visited the show after being evacuated to a farm in Moretonhampstead during the Second World War — the beginning of a lifelong connection with one of the South West’s biggest agricultural events.

Now, after an estimated 80 visits spanning everything from wartime farming to the age of modern agricultural technology, Mr Batten will return to the showground on Thursday 21 May as a guest of honour.

Although he cannot remember the exact year of his first visit, the memories themselves remain vivid.

“I just remember being entranced by everything, the towering shire horses, the lowing of the dairy cattle, and the excitement of arriving in a Morris 10 with black and red leather seats,” he recalled.

“I can still smell them!”

From that moment on, the Devon County Show became a constant throughout his life and a lasting link to the farming community and countryside traditions he grew up around.

Organisers said this year’s event would feature a series of tributes celebrating Mr Batten’s extraordinary loyalty to the county show.

As part of the celebrations, he is expected to meet Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh during her official visit on Thursday.

He will also receive a bespoke cake crafted in the shape of his restored RAF jeep — a vehicle he rebuilt himself using skills developed while serving as an RAF mechanic during the war.

The vintage jeep still takes pride of place in his garage and organisers said he continues to drive it around his yard.

The celebrations will conclude with a lap of honour around the Main Ring aboard a vintage tractor following the show’s much-loved vintage tractor parade.

Despite his affection for historic vehicles and machinery, organisers said Mr Batten remains just as fascinated by the latest developments in agricultural technology.

One of the highlights of his annual visits is wandering through the machinery lines to admire the newest tractors and farm equipment on display.

For organisers, Mr Batten’s story reflects the enduring connection between farming heritage, rural community and innovation that continues to define the Devon County Show.

This year’s Devon County Show takes place from 21 to 23 May.