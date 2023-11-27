Devon farmer fined thousands after seven cows attacked walker

A Devon farmer has been ordered to pay out £6,500 after a cow attack left a 70-year-old man fearing for his life.

John Hallett, of Birdcage Farm, Ottery St Mary, has been sentenced after Patrick Atherton was attacked by seven cows in June 2022.

The dog walker and his 13-year-old Border Collie ‘Lad’ had been dropped off at Birdcage Farm, in Ottery Saint Mary, by his wife.

He was a regular user of the footpath and said it was ‘ironic’ that Lad had been on his lead that fateful day.

“It was ironic that for the first time I had kept Lad on his lead as I had noticed two young calves in the field and thought if he was walking by my side they wouldn’t really notice," he recalled.

“Unfortunately, one black cow did and it charged at us, knocking me down by the hedge that bordered the path."

He added: “I tried to stand up and let Lad off his lead but they kept on knocking me over.

“There was about seven cows involved, but it was the very aggressive black cow that was trying to kill my dog. I thought we were going to die.”

The traumatic ordeal only came to an end after he heard a call – who he presumed to be from the farmer – and the cattle moved away from the pair and ran back to the farm.

“I had been powerless to do anything,” he said. “We were both surrounded by cattle. I could hear Lad shrieking in pain as he was repeatedly kicked and stamped on.

“He was never the same dog after what happened and he sadly passed away in September this year.

“I just want to make other people aware of the risks when out enjoying popular footpaths such as this one.”

Mr Atherton escaped with cuts and bruises following the attack, while Lad was badly injured had to take veterinary medication for the remainder of his life.

John Hallett, the farmer responsible, was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) as a result.

Its investigation found that cattle with young calves, which are known to be protective and unpredictable, were being kept in a field with a public right of way across it.

They can pose a risk to walkers, especially to those with dogs, the safety watchdog said.

Mr Hallett pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(2) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,500 at Exeter Magistrates’ Court.

HSE inspector Simon Jones said: “It is fortunate that the injuries sustained by Mr Atherton weren’t life threatening, however given the nature of the attack the end result could have been far worse.

“Public knowledge – and concern – is increasing about how dangerous cattle can be. On this occasion Mr Atherton took the right precautions and HSE has taken action against the farmer in question."

Mr Jones added: “Farmers should not place cattle with calves in fields where members of the public have a legal right to walk.

“Had John Hallett followed this simple rule, then this incident could have been prevented.”