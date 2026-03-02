Devon farmer killed in ladder fall during hedge cutting

Farming’s grim safety record has been laid bare once again after a Devon farmer died in a fall while carrying out routine hedge work.

In the past year alone, 28 farm workers across the UK lost their lives — 23 in Great Britain and five in Northern Ireland.

A further four members of the public, including two children, were also killed in farm-related incidents.

The latest tragedy happened on 17 February 2026, when the man fell from a ladder while trimming hedges. He has not been named.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed it is investigating what it believes to be a work-related fatality, although that classification remains subject to further assessment.

Details surrounding the fall have not yet been released.

Agriculture consistently records one of the highest fatal injury rates of any industry in Britain, with falls from height a recurring cause of serious and fatal harm.

While roof work is commonly linked to such accidents, more routine tasks — including hedge cutting — can carry significant risk. Uneven ground, unstable ladder placement and overreaching are all recognised hazards when working at height on farms.

The HSE is urging farmers to reconsider whether such jobs can be completed from ground level using long-reach tools or mechanised equipment.

Where working at height cannot be avoided, the regulator says tasks should be properly planned and supervised, with suitable equipment selected.

Mobile elevated work platforms are often safer alternatives, and ladders should be reserved for short-duration work where they can be secured and used correctly.

Workers must also be trained and briefed on safe systems of work before undertaking potentially dangerous tasks.

The investigation into the Devon incident is continuing.