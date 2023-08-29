Devon farmers launch new food hub with sustainability focus

Farmers have launched a new food hub based in south Devon which is specifically targeting small producers who are looking to scale up their businesses.

Founded by farmers with a sustainability and regenerative commitment, the new South Devon Food Hub, located on a working farm near the River Dart, has launched.

The idea specifically targets small food and drink producers who are looking to scale up and have greater connections to the local community.

Its launch comes at a time when consumers are buying products which are locally sourced and are sustainably and ethically produced.

There has been a resurgence of interest in artisan food and drink, however, for the producers it is a time of a wide range of challenges.

The hub's co-founder, Julie Dennis, said: “We are keen advocates of buying locally, both to support our local community and also to reduce our carbon footprint.

"In a discussion with Greg Parsons from Sharpham Cheese, who is also the chair of Food Drink Devon, the idea of an all-artisan local food producers’ ‘centre’ was suggested.

"Where better than on a commercial farm where some of the raw ingredients could also be grown?”

The hub aims to provide a space where food and drink businesses can come together in a collaborative environment, enabling them to support each other.

Ms Dennis said that, fundamentally, a community has been created: "We have spoken to many small business owners who say they can feel quite isolated at times, so we feel there is a greater need for what we are trying to offer here.”

The hub's farmer founders are hoping to provide a communal area to support the wider food and drink community.

The communal area will include offices, a space to hot desk, a meeting and educational space, a commercial kitchen and micro-units for start-up businesses.

Two local businesses, Devon Distillery and Orchard Drinks, have already moved into the hub, with Sharpham Cheese moving in during the early part of 2024.