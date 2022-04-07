Devon fire crews rescue bullock from swimming pool

Devon firefighters rescued a young bullock trapped in a swimming pool for four hours after he had escaped a nearby farm.

Buckfastleigh, Torquay and Paignton fire stations posted images of the successful rescue operation on social media.

The bull became trapped in a swimming pool in Marldon after he had escaped from a local field.

The Paignton crew were first to arrive, and the officer in charge initially decided to pump some of the water out.

"When they started pumping out the water, the cow seemed to swim along the pool and investigate the pump," Paignton Fire Station said on Facebook.

Once a specialist animal team turned up, the crews discussed the safest and least stressful way to remove him from the pool.

(Photo: Paignton Fire Station/Facebook)

They decided to feed webbing strops under the bull after getting him in the corner of the pool, then bring in a telehandler and lift him out supported comfortably.

Whilst this was ongoing, a local farmer positioned a cattle trailer ready for him to move straight into.

Paignton Fire Station added: "The operation went very smoothly, cow lifted, moved to the trailer, and was then held in the harness for a few minutes until he could support himself again.

"By this time, he had been in the pool for 3-4 hours and was very cold, with obviously numb legs.

"A really good outcome for one very cold young bullock. He did spend quite some time with his nose just below the surface blowing bubbles, which he seemed to enjoy!"