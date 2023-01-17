Devon landowner wins wild camping legal case against national park

A Devon landowner who sought to prevent the public from wild camping on his land has won a legal case against Dartmoor National Park.

Alexander Darwall, who owns the 3,500-acre Blanchford estate, brought the case against the Dartmoor, saying that the right to wild camp in the park never existed.

Until now, the national park was the only area in England and Wales where under a local law there had been an assumed right to camp without the landowner's permission.

Sir Julian Flaux, the Chancellor of the High Court, issued his judgment in the case of Darwall vs Dartmoor National Park Authority.

He found that Section 10(1) of the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985 does not confer on the public any right to pitch tents or otherwise make camp overnight on the Dartmoor Commons.

Sir Julian confirmed that any camping required the consent of the landowner.

Responding, Dr Kevin Bishop, chief executive of Dartmoor National Park, said he was disappointed with the outcome.

"We will now consider our position carefully before deciding on whether to appeal, and on what grounds," he said.

“We maintain that wild camping is an important form of open-air recreation and is a way to enjoy the special qualities of the National Park. Done properly, and with respect, it has little impact on the environment.

“We are keen to work with landowners and other stakeholders to see how we can sustain opportunities for people to wild camp on Dartmoor.”