Dieci Telehandlers welcomes Gordons Agricultural as new Scottish dealer

Dieci Telehandlers is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Gordons Agricultural Equipment, a respected name in Scottish agriculture since 1865.

This collaboration strengthens Dieci’s presence in Scotland, enhancing access to high-performance telehandler solutions backed by exceptional local service and support.

With seven strategically located depots stretching from Castle Douglas to Ayrshire, Gordons Agricultural Equipment offers an extensive range of agricultural and construction machinery.

This new partnership ensures Scottish farmers and contractors can now benefit from Dieci’s industry-leading innovation in material handling equipment, supported by a dealer network renowned for reliability and customer care.

Expanding access to cutting-edge telehandlers

Dieci Telehandlers are trusted worldwide for their reliability, safety, and productivity. Through Gordons Agricultural Equipment, customers will now benefit from:

• Full access to the Dieci telehandler range – from compact models ideal for tight farmyards to powerful, heavy-duty machines designed for demanding agricultural and construction tasks.

• Expert guidance and tailored solutions – the experienced Gordons team is well equipped to match customers with the right machine for their specific needs.

• Comprehensive aftersales support – including servicing, repairs, and a robust stock of genuine Dieci parts.

This partnership reflects Dieci’s ongoing commitment to supporting UK agriculture with innovative, dependable equipment delivered through a trusted dealer network.

Henry Nash, managing director of Dieci Telehandlers said: "We’re delighted to welcome Gordons Agricultural Equipment to the Dieci dealer network in Scotland.

"With their wide customer base and strong reputation for aftersales support, Gordons are a perfect partner. This appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to the Scottish agricultural market."

Roger Doherty, Dieci sales manager at Gordons Agricultural Equipment, added: "We are excited to now offer the full Dieci range of agricultural telehandlers, alongside the construction models already available from Gordons Construction Equipment.

"This strengthens our machinery portfolio and reflects our ongoing commitment to providing reliable, high-performance solutions to Scottish farmers.

"Dieci’s reputation for durability, performance, and operator comfort makes their telehandlers an ideal addition to our line-up.

"Whether you're handling silage, grain, or working in tight spaces, we’ll now have the perfect Dieci machine to suit the job."

More information

To learn more about Dieci Telehandlers and the full range of services offered by Gordons agricultural Equipment (James Gordon Ltd), contact David Hodson on 01823 772613.

Dieci Telehandlers was founded in 1962, and is a global leader in the manufacture of high-performance telehandlers for the construction and agricultural sectors.

Known for their durability, operator comfort, and cutting-edge technology, Dieci machines are trusted across the world.

Gordons Agricultural Equipment was established in 1865 and is headquartered in Castle Douglas.

It is one of Scotland’s most respected dealerships, offering top-quality machinery, expert advice, and dedicated aftersales support.