Direct payments in Wales to remain the same for two years

Direct payments in Wales will remain at the same level for two more years, the Welsh government has confirmed.

A total budget of £238m will be available for BPS payments to farmers in 2023, the same level provided over the past three years.

Subject to budget availability, the subsidies will continue to be provided at current levels in 2024 with a provisional allocation of £238m.

Announcing the news, Lesley Griffiths, Wales' farming minister, said this was a 'difficult time' for farmers in Wales.

She added that the UK government had 'continually refused' to review the post-Brexit farm funding methodology.

“The continued failure of the UK government to adjust funding levels to deal with rising costs exacerbates the impact of their economic mismanagement on Welsh farmers," she said.

“The challenges the sector faces highlight even more the importance of transitioning to a new system of farm support which is fairer and which will support our farmers in the sustainable production of food.

"That is our aim with the Sustainable Farming Scheme which will come in from 2025.”

NFU Cymru said it 'warmly welcomed' the announcement, adding that it would provide 'vital stability' to Welsh farming businesses.

President Aled Jones said: “As a union, we have stressed to Welsh government that the BPS is crucial in maintaining the supply of safe, high quality and affordable food to all in society.

"The BPS is as important as it has ever been in the context of the unprecedented inflationary pressures being experienced by all farming sectors at present."

He added: “This announcement is also a boost for our rural businesses and communities, along with the Welsh language, as Welsh farms provide the economic, social and cultural foundation of our rural communities."