Direct public access to farms 'could build more trust'

New ways to boost trust in British farming have been highlighted in a report released this week

Allowing the public direct access to farms could build more trust across the entire food and farming chain, a report suggests.

The proposal is included with others looking at how continuous improvement is vital to maintain public support for British farming.

The report, released on Wednesday (26 September) at AHDB’s Consumer Insight Conference, gives an in-depth look at the public’s attitude on food and farming.

It explores how engaged consumers are with food production issues, which elements of the food system are most trusted and where consumers get their information.







Among the key findings is the potential to provide clearer on-pack labelling to improve transparency, and allowing consumers direct access to farms and farmers to develop trust .

It also encourages the industry to build emotional connections with the public whether it’s face-to-face or through social media.

Findings show that the majority of consumers have a great deal of trust in industry and farmers – but it says more can be done to build on this.

AHDB Consumer Analyst and co-author of the report, Susie Stannard, trust is an 'extremely valuable commodity' for farmers.

“Industry cannot rest on its laurels, every effort must be made to continue to innovate and invest in new technology and scientific research.

“As the industry applies new learnings, as farming works to become more efficient and sustainable, we should not forget that consumers are interested in what we do. Being open and transparent should help us in the long run,” she said.

The report also reveals that environmental issues have grown to rank among the most top-of-mind concerns for consumers, with more than 40 percent expressing concern.

However, while policy makers and media currently focus on carbon and climate change, the biggest issue for shoppers right now relates to plastic and packaging.

The report adds that 71 percent of consumers agree that farmers are trustworthy.

They are respected for their expertise because they care about animals, people and the environment.

Consumers also feel that farmers deliver on their promises.

Ms Stannard added: “We can understand why some farmers may feel much-maligned, seemingly the target for a host of simplified criticism on single issues.

“However, the reality is consumers have an overall good impression of British agriculture, with 62 percent of consumers feeling positive and only 5 percent actively feeling negative – although it varies slightly by sector.”

She said that while farmers are trusted by the general public, an area where they can do better is ‘communicating with consumers’.

“Agriculture is trusted, but that trust is not blind. As an industry, we must drive out instances of bad practice, engage with consumers and constantly strive to improve our ways of working.

“Being trusted and transparent is crucial and this report explores how we can deepen that trust for the benefit of industry and the consumer,” Ms Stannard said.

AHDB conducted the study with consumer research organisation Blue Marble, interviewing 1,500 people.