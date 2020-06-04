Directory listing dairy courses launched for students

The training directory currently lists over 100 dairy-related courses across the UK

A new training and education directory has been launched to help agriculture students find courses related to the dairy sector.

The directory lists over 100 courses from more than 25 institutions from across the United Kingdom.

It ranges from day courses through to undergraduate and post-graduate degrees.

The courses listed all have some dairy element making it specifically targeted to those interested in the sector.







It is hoped the directory will make it easier for students to find relevant courses and who wish to progress a career in dairy.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), which launched the directory, said it was 'important' that the sector continued to attract people.

"The sheer number of courses and the range of courses highlights the diversity of skills that exist in the dairy industry," RABDF’s managing director Matt Knight said.

“As a student, it can be hard to know where to start looking and to get a grasp of the type of courses on offer. We hope this directory will help point students in the right direction.”

“We need the next generation of farmers, nutritionists, foot trimmers, vets, to name just a few of the careers that exist coming through and these courses are essential,” he said.

The directory is free to access and can be found online. Research institutes that offers dairy-related courses and training and can also be added to the directory.