Dispersal of Northumberland's 'foremost beef breeding herd'

The complete dispersal of Northumberland's foremost commercial beef breeding herd will take place next month, auctioneers have confirmed.

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) will organise the sale of the Inland Pasture commercial breeding herd of Limousin and British Blue cross females and stock bulls.

The full dispersal of this herd, whose breeding is entirely focussed on producing quality cattle, will take place at Borderway in Carlisle on 4 June.

The Cadzow family have placed an emphasis on purchasing the best Limousin and British Blue genetics available to a top end commercial budget.

The Inland Pasture herd produces top quality suckler calves sold annually at Wooler, where calves both consistently pick up show prizes and reach high prices.

Heifers and calves are sold at the UK's biggest commercial breeding sales at Borderway in May and June, where they are amongst the leading consigners and a number of these lots have gone on to be show winners.

James Little, auctioneer at H&H, said the Cadzows of Inland Pasture were 'renowned' for consistently producing quality stock.

"They produce quality commercial cattle by purchasing top quality bulls and cross-bred heifers, and by retaining the best homebred progeny," he said.

"This breeding policy has helped to ensure that they deliver a premium product which will attract a premium when sold store or fat.

“Cattle from this herd are highly sought after, and this sale provides a great opportunity for fellow breeders to invest in the finest quality stock which really will produce tremendous offspring.”

The sale will comprise of 80 Stock Cows with Calves, 45 Heifers with Calves at Foot, 50 Bulling Heifers, 40 Yearling Heifers and 5 Stock Bulls, Limousin and British Blue.